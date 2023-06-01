OSCODA – Veterans of foreign wars (VFW) were honored at the VFW 3735 Post Hall in Oscoda on Monday, May 29. Members of the hall and the general public gathered at 11 a.m. for a ceremony.
Commander James Miller welcomed attendees after posting of the colors by the Color Guard. Auxiliary President Bobie Reser spoke about the ultimate sacrifice made by those who serve.
Miller provided several examples of service members across wars who died serving the United States. Most recently on March 29 several helicopter pilots from the 101 Airborne Division died.
After the program there was a 21 gun salute and Taps was played. With the competing events scheduled at the same time this year's gathering was smaller than previous years.
After the ceremony the Auxiliary served lunch and fellowship was shared by all in attendance.
Upcoming events at the hall, that are open to the public, include a family day and comedy show.