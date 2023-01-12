OSCODA – At its regular Jan. 9 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees appointed Jacqueline MacKenzie and Christine Beckner to the Planning Commission.
MacKenzie had applied in Feb. 2022 as an alternate. She was appointed as an alternate and then removed after the township attorney said the Planning Commission did not include an alternate position. MacKenzie is co-owner of To the Moon & Back and the Anchorage Retreat Center.
Motion to appoint MacKenzie to a three-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2025 by Supervisor Ann Richards, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire. MacKenzie’s appointment was approved with a vote of 5 to 1 with Trustee Jeremy Spencer voting no. Trustee Steve Wusterbarth was not in attendance at the meeting.
Motion to appoint Beckner to a two-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2024, by McGuire, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, vote was unanimous. Beckner works at Wolverine Credit Union in Oscoda.
There were four applicants for the two vacancies on the Planning Commission. Ed Davis and Bernie Schenk, whose terms ended on Dec. 31, 2022 decided to not renew their appointments. Nancy Howse, who worked for Oscoda Area Schools for 30 years and most recently was employed as the executive director of the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce, applied. Timothy O’Connor, who currently owns his own home inspection service and who has several years of experience and training in commercial construction, also applied.
The board also re-appointed Jeff Rush to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) for a two-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2024. Motion by Richards, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.
The board accepted with regrets the resignation of John Servinski from the Board of Review. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire thanked Servinski for his more than 20 years of service, noting that she had several opportunities to work with him and always appreciated his insight. She added that he will be missed. Motion by Richards to accept Servinski's resignation. The motion received support from Spencer and passed unanimously. The position will be posted.
The board accepted with regrets the resignation of Heather Tait who served as an alternate on the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC). Tait’s term ran through the end of 2026. Motion by Richards, support from Spencer, passed unanimously. The position will be posted.
The board also took the following actions:
• Approved Pay Request Number 3 from Katterman Trucking, Inc., in the amount of $275,413.50 to be paid from the C2R2 funds for the Oscoda Phase III Water Main project. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
• Approved Revised Pay Application Number 12 from m RCL Construction in the amount of $143,161.47 for the Oscoda Pump Station Replacement Project. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
• Approved Pay Application Number 13 from RCL Construction in the amount of $83,542.87 to be paid from the CWSRF for the Oscoda Pump Station Replacement Project. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-01, Designation of Depositories. According to McGuire this is an annual housekeeping item that approves where township monies are deposited. Motion by Sutton, support from Spencer, passed unanimously.