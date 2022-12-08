CADILLAC –Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNFs) in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), using Good Neighbor Authority (GNA), are supporting clean-up efforts across public lands.
This effort will enhance the public forest land experience for visitors by working to clean illegal dumping and increasing awareness of responsible disposal options, according to a HMNFs press release.
“Going into winter is a good time to remind everyone that illegal dumping is a year around issue and Adopt A Forest programs digital interactive map makes it easy to report, coordinate clean-up efforts and identify repeat dumping areas,” says Jeff Bellaire, Natural Resource staff officer, Huron-Manistee National Forests, “this partnership allows us both to increase response capacity, so it’s a big win for the HMNF, the DNR, and the public who want to enjoy their lands without seeing trash.”
The Adopt A Forest volunteer cleanup program was established to protect Michigan's forests in 1991 by the DNR. Led by the DNR, the program is a partnership of the DNR, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and the HMNFs. The program shares the importance of clean and healthy forests, improves recycling and responsible trash disposal, and works to stop illegal dumping.
Volunteers are the backbone of the Adopt A Forest program. The HMNF encourages all public land visitors in Michigan to not only report dumpsites using the online reporting form on your computer or mobile device, but to also consider adopting a forest. You can adopt a forest by volunteering your time to cleanup and maintenance or donating equipment, commercial services, or funds.
“We have been working behind the scenes to improve our dumpsite reporting database to make it more informative and useful for volunteers,” Andrea Stay, Volunteer & Engagement Specialist – Adopt A Forest Coordinator, DNR, “That, combined with additional funding and new partners helps us to support even more volunteer clean-up efforts in our forests.”
In the program's history, more than 2 million acres of forest land have been cleaned up, with 100,000 tires removed and tens of thousands of cubic yards of trash properly disposed of. This work is critical to protecting forest lands for future generations.
For more information, to report a dumpsite, or signup to volunteer go to http://www.michigan.gov/dnr/about/get-involved/AAF.