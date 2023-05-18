LANSING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has announced the latest offering in its NotMISpecies webinar series, which focuses on invasive plants, animals and other organisms in Michigan.
The next webinar, highlighting a statewide ornamental invasive plant outreach program, is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. this Thursday, May 25.
Those from EGLE note that many invasive plants in natural areas originally arrived as ornamental garden plants. That is why the Go Beyond Beauty program recognizes garden professionals and community members who have committed not to sell or use high-priority ornamental invasive plants.
Shelly Stusick, program specialist at Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network, will give an overview during the webinar of the recently expanded Go Beyond Beauty program. Stusick will also call attention to the benefits of partnering with local nurseries, garden centers and concerned citizen groups to provide ornamental invasive species education.
A question-and-answer period will follow the program, as well.
A link to register for this presentation and/or other upcoming webinars, is available at Michigan.gov/EGLE/Outreach. Scroll down to the "Featured webinar series" section, click on "NotMISpecies Webinar Series," and select the event you wish to join. The website also features recorded versions of all previous NotMISpecies webinars.