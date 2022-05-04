OSCODA — Oscoda Girl Scout Troop No. 50414 recently completed a project to help give Oscoda residents a "green thumb" with the implementation of their "My little Gardening Library" in Oscoda Township.
According to organizers and troop leaders, the scouts work on a community service project every year in an effort to help better the community.
This year they created the gardening library, which has been located centrally downtown on the lawn of the Oscoda Township Hall next to the township fountain.
Organizers said half the library is dedicated to books pertaining to gardening, flowers, seeds, forging, cookbooks and other similar books. The other half of the library is designed to hold seed packets and bulbs. Anyone can come pick up or donate seeds to help beautify the community and homes, to start their own sustainable food gardens with the fruit/vegetable/herb seeds, to exchange existing seeds with others or to donate into the gardening library itself.
This library is made possible by those who have purchased cookies from the troop and the businesses and individual sponsors near and far who have donated seeds, books, time and other items needed to help fulfill this project.
Organizers said those sponsors included Ronee’s Flowers & Nursery, AuSable Hardware, Jus Create LLC, Northland Area Federal Credit Union, Family Fare of Oscoda, Bravata Restoration, Robert J. Parks Library, Roger’s of Oscoda, Amanda Bergeron Photography, Small House Farm of Sanford, Sow Right Seed of Greenwood, Mo., Simplay3, Pam Babcock, Linda Hock, Lorri Passeno and Donna Bertrand.