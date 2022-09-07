LINCOLN – Deputies from the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office say a deceased man found in the parking lot of a Lincoln grocery store died from committing suicide.
Deputies say the county’s examiner has confirmed the identity of the individual as Darryl James Miller, 57, of Hillman. The cause of death was determined after an investigation by deputies and the medical examiner.
Deputies were dispatched to the Kris Mart Grocery in Lincoln on Aug. 18 at approximately 1:40 a.m. after it was reported that a suspicious vehicle was parked at a remote part of the store’s parking lot.
Upon their arrival they discovered a deceased male, who turned out to be Miller, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Deputies believed that the subject was Miller since the investigation began but wanted true confirmation from medical records before his name was released. They stated that foul play was not a factor in the death.