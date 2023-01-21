ALPENA - Northland Area Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for 2023 Jerry Erickson Educational Scholarships. Northland student members are eligible to apply for educational awards to use for college expenses.
"Northland is committed to strengthening our youth's education and supporting our communities," said Deanna Reeves, vice president of Member Service. "Education opens doors of opportunity; Northland creates better financial health and, ultimately, stronger communities through the Jerry Erickson scholarships. We are delighted to award Northland members who plan, study, and sacrifice to earn a college degree."
The scholarship program is named after the late Jerry Erickson, who served as a credit union volunteer for 46 years. Northland chooses scholarship winners with equal considerations for academic achievement, community service/involvement, and essay content. 2023 Jerry Erickson Education Scholarship applications are available online at northlandcu.com.
Mail applications to Northland Area Federal Credit Union, Jerry Erickson Scholarship Award, to 1161 N. Bagley St. Alpena, MI 49707. Applications must be received by mail no later than March 1.