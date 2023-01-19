TAWAS CITY – An Iosco County employee will not need to pay back any salary. That decision was made by the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BOC) during its regular Jan. 18 meeting.
Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank said the mistake was made in his office. When the position for a part-time clerk/dispatcher was originally posted, no one applied. It took 18 months to hire someone. Once someone did apply and was hired, she was paid at a rate of $17 per hour. Frank said the position has been in the department for many years but was originally cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Frank, the part-time dispatcher does all of the same things as the full-time dispatchers. According to Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, although the position is not in the union, the union has been advocating that the pay for part-time positions be in line with full-time positions, particularly because part-time employees do not receive benefits.
Clerk Nancy Huebel said that her office also did not catch the error. A previous resolution had been passed that authorized the position with a pay rate of $15 per hour. Frank said it would not be fair to ask the employee to return pay back to her hire date of Sept. 7, 2022. Soboleski agreed.
“She’s a good employee, we don’t want to take money away,” Soboleski added.
Commissioners asked Soboleski if the budget could handle the additional $2 per hour. Soboleski responded that the employee is currently being paid out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds which will run out at the end of 2024. Soboleski said that the continuing funding will be dependent on the county millage passing.
The motion to approve Resolution 8 by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Charles Finley, passed unanimously.