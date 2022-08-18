WASHINGTON, D.C. – Delivering all generations of toxic-exposed veterans the health care and benefits they earned, is the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. And on Aug. 10, U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) applauded the President signing this bipartisan legislation into law.
A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Peters helped pass the legislation in the Senate.
"We have a solemn obligation to ensure that veterans who have served our country and been exposed to toxic substances can receive the VA benefits and medical care that they’ve earned," he stated. "I was proud to help get this long overdue legislation across the finish line to finally ensure all generations of toxic-exposed veterans in Michigan and across the country can obtain the care they deserve."
The PACT Act will, for the first time, ensure all generations of veterans exposed to toxic substances can access essential services through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) – including by:
- Creating a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure;
- Expanding VA health care eligibility to post-9/11 combat veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans;
- Expanding the list of locations officially recognized as being related to Agent Orange exposure from service;
- Adding 23 health conditions related to burn pit and toxic-exposure to the VA’s list of service presumptions, such as hypertension;
- Strengthening federal research on toxic exposure;
- Providing additional resources to ensure VA workforce and systems can withstand increased demand;
- Investing to improve VA claims processing, workforce and health care facilities;
- Bolstering development of the VA’s workforce by increasing the limits of student loan repayment programs and streamlining the hiring process; and
- Allowing servicemembers and military families to seek financial compensation for injuries or illnesses they suffered as a result of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina – an issue that has impacted some Michiganders and is based on a bill Peters cosponsored, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.
The PACT Act is supported by such major organizations as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Wounded Warrior Project, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
A number of these representatives have shared feedback on the new law, including Army Commander of the VFW Department of Michigan, John Griffith. Stating that the department is grateful to Peters for supporting the PACT Act, he adds, "More than 3.5 million veterans will have medical care and benefits related to their exposure to toxic substances while in service to our country."
"Those who serve our nation in uniform put everything on the line to defend our freedom and values as Americans. We all have a responsibility to ensure they have the support and resources they need after leaving the service," says Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan VA Agency. "We thank Senator Peters for his continued efforts fighting for veterans and servicemembers across our state – including by helping to pass this consequential legislation into law to ensure veterans dealing with the harmful effects of toxic exposure can access the VA benefits they need."
American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard referred to the PACT Act as an historic bipartisan achievement. "The American Legion thanks not only those who voted for this legislation but the thousands of Legionnaires and advocates who worked to make this happen. We are grateful President Biden signed the Honoring Our PACT Act and that it is now law," he noted.
"The Honoring Our PACT Act is one of the most historic and monumental pieces of legislation that we helped create," echoed Rosie Torres, executive director of the nonprofit BurnPits360, which supports servicemembers and veterans affected by burn pit exposure. "Today is not only about legislation being passed into law, it is about closure and honoring the living and the fallen," she also stated in part.
"As a victim of toxic burn pit exposure through my own years in the service, I want to thank Senator Peters for helping to pass this vital legislation into law, which will be a saving grace to veterans across our state and country," said retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Laura Rios, Chief Veteran Services Officer for the Macomb County Veteran Services. "It’s also clear that more research needs to be done on the long-term effects of the kinds of toxic exposure that many veterans are dealing with today, and this legislation will make meaningful strides to get us to where we need to be."
"As someone who represents fellow veterans of the Vietnam War, and who personally deals with health complications as a result of Agent Orange exposure while serving – this effort is personal to me. Thank you Senator Peters for your constant support for the veterans in our state and for helping to pass this consequential and long-overdue legislation into law to deliver veterans the care and benefits they earned," VVA Detroit Chapter President Paul Palazzolo said.
"Passing the PACT Act into law was critical to providing healthcare and benefits to millions of veterans, just like myself, exposed to harmful toxins, especially airborne particulates in Iraq, Afghanistan and other places we served around the world," stated Associate Director and Accredited Veterans Service Officer, Marine Corps Combat Veteran Josh Galle. "These toxic exposures have severely impacted our health and well-being. This bill is akin to the original agent orange act, establishing presumptive conditions from the Vietnam era. PACT will help ensure that today’s modern warriors receive the benefits and care they have earned."