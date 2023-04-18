TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) is accepting grant applications for its Community Improvement Grant.
Nonprofit organizations with a 501©(3) designation, schools, churches (for non-religious purposes) and government agencies serving Iosco County are welcome to apply for up to $5,000 in funding.
A broad range of charitable projects are eligible for Community Improvement Grants. Of particular interest to ICCF are those addressing certain areas of education, mental health programs, child abuse prevention, workforce development projects, and environmental protection programs.
The deadline to apply is Monday, May 1.
Applications are available at iccf-online.org, where they may be completed through the foundation’s new online grants portal. Applicants may call the ICCF office for more information at 1-877-354-6881.
Funding for this grant cycle comes from the Iosco County Community Improvement Fund, as well as several other field of interest funds at the Iosco County Community Foundation including the Iosco County Health Care Initiative Fund, Iosco County Arts and Humanities Fund, Iosco Spendable Tobacco Settlement Fund, and Iosco County Lakes and Rivers Fund.