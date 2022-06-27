GRAND MARSHAL MASICH – Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief Steve Masich, pictured here, has been named as grand marshal of the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Independence Day parade. In addition to other community involvement, he has been in the fire service for more than 38 years. This includes 27 years with the TCFD, 19 of which he has served as chief.