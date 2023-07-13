TAWAS CITY – Two weeks after rejecting Superintendent John Klinger’s proposal to transfer Janice Tiffany from her position as Title I teacher to the recently vacated Tawas Area Middle School assistant principal post on a narrow 4-3 vote, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of the transfer at its regular meeting on July 10.
The second vote took place after Klinger re-posted the position on a recommendation from the Board, including Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz, who expressed concerns about opportunity and transparency when she cast her dissenting vote at a special meeting on June 26.
TAS Board President Shannon Klenow, who was unable to attend the meeting due to “unforeseen circumstances,” also rescinded her earlier opposition to the move in a written report to Klinger, which he read at the meeting.
“After the third interview with Janice, the first for Middle School Vice Principal, I found Janice to be very engaging and knowledgeable during this interview. I will definitely support John’s recommendation to do an internal shift,” Klenow’s report read.
Klenow went on to thank Tiffany in her report for re-applying and noted that “there are just some instances where more information is needed.” Klenow also acknowledged Klinger’s authority to make an internal shift, and thanked Klinger for bringing the matter before the Board.
At the same meeting, the Board received letters of resignation/retirement from high school teacher Barbara Whetstone, who is retiring effective Sept. 29 after 26 years with the District, and payroll/benefits coordinator Carrie Huitema, whose last day after 20 years of service will be Aug. 31.
At the recommendation of TAHS Principal Sarah Danek, the Board voted unanimously to hire Nicole Siebert as media center educational assistant. According to Danek, Siebert holds degrees in networking/security/PC troubleshooting and repair and has experience in her field.
The Board also hired Erika Fox to fill the secondary art education position as recommended by Danek. Danek noted that Fox graduated from Michigan State University and Marian University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a Master of Arts in Teaching and is currently seeking certification with the State of Michigan.
At the June 26 special meeting, Corie del Rio was hired to fill an elementary school teaching vacancy on the recommendation of Clara Bolen Elementary School Principal Amy Clouse. Del Rio has been serving the District as a long-term substitute teacher since 2013 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saginaw Valley State University with a music major and an English minor.