ROSCOMMON – The Hale volleyball team had a busy start to the season on Friday. The Lady Eagles were playing in a super quad in Roscommon, and while they lost all four matches, it was still plenty worthwhile for the team.
“Although we lost each match, the girls played well, and we were able to determine what we need to work on,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “We played three matches in a row with no break. The girls worked through their exhaustion as a team.”
They opened with a 25-19 and 25-11 loss to Roscommon. From there it was a 25-17, 16-25 and 15-11 loss to Kalkaska, a 25-21 and 25-22 setback against Tawas Area and a 25-19 and 25-9 loss to Reese.
Ali Beebe had a good day with 17 kills, six aces and 18 assists. Erica Bernard had 10 kills and one ace, Liz Wolanin had eight kills, three aces and 29 assists and Callie Hicks added six kills, 11 digs and four aces.
Hale hosts Akron-Fairgrove on Thursday, heads to a tournament at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on Saturday and returns to action Sept. 6 in Fairview.