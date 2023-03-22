OSCODA – As a reminder, the Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus is set to host the latest rendition of its ACC Talks series this Thursday, March 30, with a presentation that has been scheduled from 6-7 p.m.
Focusing on unique ventures in and around the local community, entrepreneurship stories will be shared during the upcoming program by Brandon Charbonneau, owner of Sand Lake Micro Brewery in National City, and Tom Moran, owner of Moran Iron Works in Onaway.
The public is encouraged to bring their ideas and questions to the free ACC Talks event, which will be held in Room 213 of the Oscoda Campus, located at 5800 Skeel Ave.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and participants are asked to RSVP by sending an e-mail to whatnext@alpenacc.edu. Organizers note that reservations are not required, but are helpful to ensure that adequate space is provided.
For more information, contact ACC staff at 989-739-1445.