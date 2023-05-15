HALE – The Hale track and field team hosted a North Star League meet on Tuesday, May 9. There were five teams at the event that saw the Hale girls come in second and the boys come in fourth. Oscoda was also at the meet and had their girls place fifth and their boys third.
Thee Hale girls had Rowan Hood take second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, with Briannah Sunde also placing sixth in the 100. Liz Wolanin won the 800 at 2:48, Chloe Bernard was second in the 1,600, with Kayla Wolanin coming in third. K. Wolanin won the 3,200 at 16:58.
Ellery Coleman was fifth in the 110 hurdles and the 4x800 relay team of Coleman, Bernard, K. Wolanin and L. Wolanin took first with a time of 12:43.
Hood took third in the shot put, L. Wolanin was third in the pole vault and Coleman was seventh in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Curtis Wolkens was 11th in the 100, Sean Bernard and Kyle Losinski were second and third in the 800, Bernard was second in the 1,600 and Paxton Downing was fourth in the 3,200. Their top relay team was a winning one in the 4x800, as Bernard, Losinski, Kenny Matthews and Downing won on a time of 10:03.
In the shot put Wolkens was 15th, Liam Schalk-Smith was fifth in the discus, Bernard was also 12th in the discus, and Brayden Vaneizenga was 12th in the long jump.
Hale heads to a Division 4 regional meet at Inland Lakes on Friday and hosts the North Star League championship meet on Thursday, May 25.
The Oscoda girls had Cali Janis take third in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Thrynah Miller was eighth in the 200 and ninth in the 100. Janis was also third in the 400 and Miller was sixth. Janis added a sixth place bound in the long jump.
For the Oscoda boys, Nicholas Kusibab was fourth in the 100, Randy Eschenburg was third in the 200 and Colin Stephan was fourth. Eschenburg was a winner in the 40 with a time of 57.61, Trevor Black was 11th in the 800 and Axel Raybourn was seventh in the 1,600.
Their top relay team was the second place 4x200 team, with runs by Jonathan Melendez, Stephan, Michael Vega and Eschenburg.
Patrick Boje was second in the shot put and fourth in the discus and Landon Weed was sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus. Stephan was second in the high jump and Eschenburg won the long jump at 18’4”.
Oscoda competes at a Division 3 regional meet in Clare on Friday and is at the NSL Big Dipper championship meet on Wednesday at Whittemore-Prescott.