GAYLORD – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to resurface 1.3 miles of US-23 from south of Richardson Street to south of North 11th Avenue in Alpena.
The project also includes new concrete sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and upgrades to the railroad crossing at North 10th Avenue.
MDOT is investing $958,000 for the project that began Monday, Sept. 19, and has an estimated end date of Tuesday, Oct. 25. MDOT said drivers should expect lane closures and traffic regulators, plus a detour during improvements to the railroad crossing. Paving work is expected to be completed at night.
Based on economic modeling, MDOT said this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 12 jobs. According to MDOT, this work will improve the driving surface of the road and extend the life of the roadway, and update sidewalk ramps to ADA standards.