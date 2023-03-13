MIO – Just two days after their second win of the season, the AuGres boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s Division 4 district semifinal game against fifth-ranked Mio hoping to keep the good times going. The Wolverines were unable to pull off the upset, however, dropping the game to the host Thunderbolts and seeing their season end with a 59-21 loss.
“We got out-hustled, a lot of turnovers and missed opportunities,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Only the seniors scored, a good send off for them. Season comes to an end and the off-season starts now.”
Hunter Harmon was able to score four points in the first quarter, but that was all AuGres could get as it trialed 27-4 after one.
Casey Williams netted five of the team’s seven points in the second as the Thunderbolts led 49-11 at the half.
A three pointer by Harmon highlighted the third, as Mio led things 59-16 entering the final frame.
Harmon hit another three in the fourth and he finished with 10 points to lead the Wolverines. Williams knocked down a shot in the fourth quarter as well and finished with seven points and Bryce Verdusco netted four points.
AuGres opened up the post-season with a 35-27 win over Atlanta on Monday, March 6.
“We worked hard through the whole game,” Blackmore said. “(We were) moving the ball more efficiently and rebounding aggressively. Shots beyond the arc were falling. Still had some sloppy passes along with ball security that we need to tighten up. All in all, great match.”
In the first quarter, Levi Jones netted four points and the Wolverines led 8-5 after one. AuGres had their best offensive frame in the second, getting two threes by Williams and one each by Harmon and Verdusco, as it led 25-11 at the half.
The AuGres lead was 31-19 entering the fourth.
The Wolverines had Verdusco finish with 13 points to lead the way, Williams had 10 points, putting in four points each was Harmon and Jones and getting two points each was Carson Ososki and Brennan Smolen.
AuGres finishes the season 2-22 overall, in what was a year full of growth with a team full of young players.
“This was a big learning year for the freshman, playing at the varsity level is way different than JV,” Blackmore said. “These kids learned fast pace and now they will develop and play fast paced here on out. There is a lot of talent that will come from Au Gres, the youth program is looking promising as well.
“I hope more kids come try out next year. We moved our underclassmen up because most upperclassmen wanted to take a season off. It may take a season to get them adjusted and in shape. It’s hard to predict what will happen next year, but I will tell you that we will work hard.”