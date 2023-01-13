HARRISVILLE – Mill Creek Cafe in Harrisville is presenting an inaugural Snowmobile Show on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mill Creek Cafe in Harrisville. There is a $5 entry fee per sled and 50/50 drawings will be held onsite. All proceeds will benefit the Harrisville fireworks fund and Barton City fireworks.
Categories will include Best in Show, Vintage Sleds (1984 and older), Modern Sleds (1985 and newer), It Ain't Pretty But It's Fun, and Kitty Kat 150's and Under.
To register, call 989-724-3110.