TAWAS CITY – Tawas United Methodist Church will be host of the Iosco Ministerial Association's annual Thanksgiving Service.
The service will be held Monday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m., 20 E. M 55 in Tawas City. The Thanksgiving service is open to all who would like to come.
The ministerial association is a group of local pastors from all beliefs, who meet monthly and exchange ideas, happenings in their churches, event information and just enjoy discussing local happenings. This group is the sponsor of the Festival of Light and Life which happens every August. The festival combines day camp for young children and Bible studies for adults in the morning, then speakers, worship, and healing services each evening.
For more information, contact Tawas United Methodist Church at 989-362-4288.