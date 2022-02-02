HALE – Once every month, members of American Legion Post 422 in Hale sponsor a Family Fun Day, for which all activities, crafts and snacks are free.
Post Service Officer Dana Odefey describes this as an opportunity for families with children of all ages to interact in a safe and fun environment.
The next event – a “Sunday Family Fun Day” – will go on from 2-5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 6. It will be held in the Legion building, located at 429 W. Main St., and all children must have an adult present.
“Please join us in making this the most fun our children can have,” encourages Odefey, who also serves as the Legion’s interim finance officer.
Among the entertainment lined up for the Sunday Family Fun Day, is a “Minute to Win It Marathon” for all ages, a photo booth and face painting.
As recently reported, Odefey – along with American Legion Post 422 Commander Doug Walter, and Auxiliary President Debbie Rogers – spearheaded the monthly family days at the post. The first event was held this past November, and featured everything from coloring and stick horse racing, to pumpkin bowling and button making.
The plan is to continue such activities each month, and everyone is welcome to attend the free events.