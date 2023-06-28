OSCODA – When Walter Reca, a 20-year Oscoda resident and former candidate for Oscoda Township supervisor, died on Presidents Day 2014, he took many secrets to the grave related to his military intelligence assignments, Cold War contractor work, and criminal past.
Some of the secrets that he revealed to his niece, Lisa Story, and friend, Carl Laurin, are the subject of a new book, titled "Pardon Me, Father."
The book recounts Reca's exploits in the 1980s when he legally mined for diamonds in Sierra Leone and then illegally smuggled the rough stones out of Africa.
"My uncle Walt adopted a bartender at a Freetown hotel and obtained citizenship papers that then allowed him to buy a diamond mining license from a Temne tribal leader. The real challenge was finding a safe method to smuggle the gems out of the country and sell them in a market that was tightly-controlled by the diamond cartel," Story said, adding that he sometimes dressed as a priest to avoid a search by Customs officials.
Reca and Laurin, also a Michigan native, met when they formed the Michigan Parachute Team, whose members pioneered sport skydiving in the 1950s and 1960s when they parachuted on weekends in Saginaw. Laurin wrote the first draft of "Pardon Me, Father" around 2004 after extensively interviewing Reca to gather information for a book about the adventurer's life.
The coauthors became acquainted through Reca, who shared drafts of Laurin's various manuscripts about him with Story. While Story and Laurin regularly communicated via letters and telephone calls for more than a decade, they did not meet in person until 2016-two years after the diamond smuggler died. When Laurin passed away in 2020, Story sought his wife's approval to revise the "Pardon Me, Father" manuscript and publish it.
"I'm grateful that Loretta Laurin trusted me with her husband's work and agreed that Walt's story needed to be told. What's amazing is that most of the events recounted in the book actually happened," Story said, adding that her uncle relied on his charm, luck and gut to successfully smuggle the diamonds in a country slowly simmering toward civil war.
Laurin also is the author of "D.B. Cooper & Me: A Criminal, A Spy, My Best Friend."
"Pardon Me, Father" is available on Amazon eBook and paperback and Barnes & Noble in paperback.