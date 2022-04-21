Sentenced
SARAH LOUISE BARBER, 31, of Hale was sentenced to six months of jail, less credit for six days served, with 177 days to be served, after she pleaded guilty to controlled substance-maintaining a drug house. Dismissed was a charge of controlled substance - delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. She was also ordered to serve out a two-year probation term as well as pay $2,118 in assessments.
According to the Michigan State Police, Barber sold two baggies of meth to a confidential Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group informant in Hale on June 22 of 2021.
The suspected meth was tested and confirmed to be authentic.
SEAN TYLIER GENTILE, 21, of Barton City, was sentenced to 60 months to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge of a count of accosting children for immoral purposes, two counts of assault with intent to sexually penetrate and a charge of using a computer to commit a crime. Dismissed were two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, a charge of using computers to communicate with another to commit crimes, and four counts of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was also ordered to undergo lifetime monitoring under the Michigan Sex Offender registry as well as pay assessments of $2,072.
According to the Oscoda Township Police, Gentile had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The incident was reported to police by her mother.
BRIANNA LYNN MCCAULEY, 29, of Ossineke, was sentenced to credit for 19 days served in jail after she pleaded guilty to a charge of controlled substance use-methamphetamine and a charge of controlled substance-use of a non-narcotic. Dismissed were charges of controlled substance-possession of methamphetamine, and another charge of controlled substance-possession/analogues. She was also ordered to serve a year of probation and pay $1,785 in assessments.
According to the Oscoda Township Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 2, 2021 on a vehicle being driven by McCauley. The vehicle was stopped, according to police, because it did not have a license plate.
McCauley was arrested for driving while license suspended, and officers conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search they found meth rocks and suboxone tablets. According to police, McCauley claimed the items were not hers.
JEREMY ALAN MCAULEY, 45, of Hale, was sentenced to 16 months to 24 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away, with a habitual offender fourth notice. He was also ordered to pay assessments of $1,808.
According to the Michigan State Police, a Hale man noticed that his Jeep Compass was missing from his driveway, apparently taken over the night of Jan. 16, 2022. He searched his wife’s nearby parked van, and found a wallet belonging to McCauley inside the van.
Later, troopers found the missing vehicle hidden in the driveway of an abandoned home that was just over 1,000 feet from McCauley’s home. The vehicle, once searched for evidence, was returned to the owner.
The same day, troopers were dispatched to a vehicle in the trees, and the vehicle was one belonging to a family member of McCauley. That vehicle was linked to the relative, and a search of the home turned up McCauley hiding from troopers in the home’s crawlspace. He was arrested without incident and lodged in jail following the vehicle theft.
MICHAEL TALMADGE ROESNER, 30, National City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, less credit for four days served, after he pleaded guilty to controlled substance-possession of methamphetamine and weapons-carrying a concealed weapon. According to court records, 30 days of the sentence are to be served in jail, with the remaining 60 days to be held in abeyance. He was also ordered to serve out two years of probation and pay assessments of $2,134.
According to the Michigan State Police, a trooper stopped Roesner’s vehicle in Alabaster Township on Sept. 15, 2021. When troopers ran his plate, it came back as having no insurance. Roesner agreed to a search of the vehicle, and troopers found a set of brass knuckles, as well as small black box, which contained two baggies with a white powdery substance. A field test indicated that the substance was meth.
HAROLD LEON SPRAGUE, 32, Beaverton, was sentenced to six months in jail, less credit for 81 days served, with 102 days to be served, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of controlled substance-possession of methamphetamine. He was also ordered to pay assessments of $1,808.
According to the Oscoda Township Police Department, on Aug. 12, 2021, Sprague was searched during a traffic stop and a small amount of suspected meth was found on his person.
A Michigan State Police lab test confirmed the substance was meth, according to police.
Pleadings
LARRY GENE BLUEMLEIN, 64, of Alger was bound over on a charge of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct, a high court misdemeanor. If convicted he could face up to two years in prison. He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
According to the Michigan State Police, in July of 2021 Bluemlein allegedly inappropriately touched a woman in a sexual manner after allegedly offering her methamphetamine. He denied inappropriately touching the woman.
GUNNER LEE DAVIS, 24, of Oscoda was bound over on a charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a habitual offender 4th notice. If convicted he could face up to 15 years in prison. He is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to the Oscoda Township Police Department, a woman reported an alleged rape by Davis to officers on Oct. 15, 2021.
She told police that Davis allegedly force himself on her, and after allegedly raping her said he would “kill her” if she told anyone about the incident. Davis, in an interview by police, allegedly denied the incident occurred.
ELIZABETH ACHSAH DENAS, 41, of Tawas City was bound over on four counts of police officer-assaulting/resisting/obstructing. If convicted she could face up to two years in prison. She is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were dispatched to a Tawas City home on Feb. 13, 2022, for reports of an intoxicated woman throwing rocks and breaking windows. Troopers arrived at the home to allegedly find Denas, who ran from troopers. Police gave the woman verbal commands to stop, but she allegedly resisted arrest. She allegedly spit on troopers and told them that she was “COVID-19 positive.” Eventually she was detained inside of a police vehicle. According to troopers she had smashed a vehicle’s windows with rocks and ice, but the owner did not want to press charges for malicious destruction of personal property.
NATHANIEL KRISTOFFER GILBERT, 31, of National City was bound over on a charge of weapons-firearms-possession by a felon and a count of weapons-ammunition-possession by a felon, with a habitual offender fourth notice. If convicted he could face up to life in prison. He is currently out of jail on a $20,000 bond.
NICHOLAS ALLEN GILLINS, 35, of Glennie was bound over on a charge of false report of a felony, with a habitual offender second notice. If convicted he could face up to six years in prison with the habitual offender notice. He is currently out of jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
According to the Michigan State Police, on September 2021, Gillins allegedly reported his vehicle stolen from the driveway of his Plainfield Township home. Troopers investigated the theft, and found his vehicle crashed into trees and disabled in the area of Towerline Road. Troopers say after several interviews he allegedly admitted to troopers that he had been driving the vehicle when it was crashed and had made up the story about the vehicle being stolen.