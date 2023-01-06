TAWAS CITY – Staff from Stephenson & Company, P.C. have issued unmodified opinions for the latest financial audits of both Tawas City and the Tawas Police Authority (TPA).
Certified Public Accountant Nathan Miller, the audit manager at Stephenson & Company’s East Tawas office, recently gave Tawas City Council members a rundown of these two reports – each of which are for the 2021-2022 fiscal year (FY) ending June 30, 2022.
During a council meeting last month, Miller began his presentation with a synopsis of the city’s financial figures, and explained that the reason for performing an audit is to give an opinion on whether the information in the report is accurate, to a material extent.
“And I’m happy to announce that we provided, once again, an unmodified opinion – which is the highest level of assurance we can give to say that, yes, we believe the information in this audit report can be relied upon,” he advised.
Miller said that two types of financial statements are featured as part of the annual audit, those being the government-wide financial and the fund financial statements. The government-wide financials take those fund statements, blend them all together and add in such long-term activity as fixed assets and any debt the city may have.
For the government-wide statements, there are some financial highlights listed within the management’s discussion and analysis portion of the roughly 60-page audit report, which are summarized as follows:
- The city’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $22,460,098, and this amount represents the ending net position for the primary government in FY 2021-2022.
- The total net position increased by $410,099, due to revenues exceeding expenses. The increase is the result of the Tawas City Shoreline Park pier project, which is substantially funded by outside grants and finalized in the current year.
- The city’s governmental funds reported a combined ending fund balance of $1,262,144, which is a decrease of $498,984. Of this amount, $741,476 is available for spending (unassigned fund balance) on behalf of its citizens. The general fund (GF) ending fund balance, is $949,357.
As for the city’s component units, these entail the downtown development authority (DDA) and, now, the TPA’s pension plan through the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (MERS). Both are separate entities from the city, with the latter having been created in order to account for the remaining MERS pension plan of the dissolved TPA – which East Tawas and Tawas City have each agreed to be responsible for, 50/50.
According to auditors, the DDA displays assets totaling $84,009, while the TPA MERS plan has assets totaling $437,051.
Miller pointed out that the new TPA component unit has a net position of $0, because it’s an in and out type of situation from the two cities.
When going over the notable changes in the government-wide financial statements, from the prior year to FY 2021-2022, he said that even though the TPA was dissolved in early 2021, the MERS plan never truly went away. “That plan is still there. The two cities agreed to basically support it in perpetuity, 50/50.”
With the plan still in existence, it has to be presented on somewhere; however, with the dissolution of the former police authority, Miller said that there are not books to put it on.
Upon speaking with a representative from the Michigan Department of Treasury, auditors were informed that there needs to be a component unit for the TPA MERS pension plan.
Miller said that this could go on Tawas City’s audit or it could go on East Tawas’s, “but it has to go somewhere.”
Logically, he continued, throughout the years Tawas City has handled the administrative side of things for the TPA, and the year ends line up. So, he thinks it makes the most sense to do what the firm did, by putting it with the Tawas City audit report.
Related to this, Miller told officials that the report also contains a pension footnote, some pension schedules showing the history of the plan and new statements for the fund portion of that component unit.
Shifting the focus back over to the city, he listed some of the other major changes to the government-wide financial statements, from the prior audit to the current.
These are that cash and investments are down about $335,000; due from other governments are down roughly $770,000; capital assets (net) are up approximately $1.3 million; accounts payable are down about $440,000; unearned revenue increased by approximately $190,000; and total revenues decreased about $3.25 million.
With the exception of unearned revenue, Miller said that these changes are all highly connected to the pier project wrapping up. “There was still some things that trickled into this year, but the majority of it was last year.”
As for the fund financial statements, he said that this is what the city is used to dealing with on a routine basis, as they monitor and budget these funds.
This entails two major governmental funds – GF and major street – plus the non-major governmental funds of local street, library, mosquito control, cemetery perpetual care and the GOLT refunding bond series 2017 fund.
There are also two major proprietary funds, the sewer and water funds, which may be used to account for any activity for which a fee is charged to external users (the citizens), for goods and services. In other words, these are funded by the users and not by general tax dollars.
The GF accounts for the bulk of public services which are provided to a community and, for its latest audit, Tawas City’s GF had an ending fund balance of $949,357.
Of this, Miller said that almost $77,000 is restricted for cemetery, and $131,292 is assigned for next year’s budgeted expenditures. “That basically is what you said your shortcoming would be next year, on your original budget.”
And then the unassigned is the remainder, he continued, at $741,476. “This is 22.7% of your current year expenditures.” For the prior year, this was 15.2%.
Miller said he included the percentage because the recommended range is in the 15-20% area, to basically say that if somehow revenues weren’t coming in, the city could go a few months and would still be okay because they have that fund balance to get by.
The other governmental funds, at $312,787, are all either non-spendable in nature or restricted.
As outlined in the audit report, the fund balance of the other governmental funds decreased by $49,333. This was mainly due to an increase in local street fund road projects having increased expenses of $40,095.
The report also reads that the fund balance of the major street fund decreased $211,828, due to expenditures exceeding revenue. Auditors state that this is similar to the prior year decrease of $126,624. This was the result of changing road projects which vary year-to-year, based on need.
As further noted in the report, the GF fund balance decreased by $237,823 due to expenditures and transfers out exceeding revenues and other financing sources during the current year. Again, this is largely the result of capital outlay activity and related federal funding decreasing, as the pier project was completed.
“You had to put some funds into that, so that’s a big piece of that,” Miller elaborated, when showing the council a graph of the downward trend that the GF fund balance has taken over the past three FYs. “Now that pier project is wrapped up, we’ll probably see a lot more consistency and hopefully a little bit of growth, even, moving forward.”
The biggest contributor to the drop in other governmental funds during FY 2021-2022, he said, was mainly due to there being quite a bit of expenses in both the local and major street funds.
Taking a deeper dive into the GF revenue, these sources consisted of $1,146,022 in federal grants, accounting for 36.15% of the overall total; $1,116,292 in property taxes, or 35.21% of the revenue; $439,255 in charges for services, 13.86%; $276,277 in state grants, 8.71%; $138,794 in fines, forfeits, interest and rentals, 4.38%; and $53,571 in other revenue and other financing sources, 1.69%.
Miller said that these percentages will change next year, once the pier rehabilitation project is completely off the books.
On that note, when displaying various slides to then give a visual of the GF expenses, he did so a couple different ways, first showing a three-year comparison graph of the expenditures without capital outlay included. He explained that he presented the figures this way, “because that’s such a skewing number with that pier project.”
So, with the capital outlay and other financing uses omitted, the city’s GF expenses this past FY – along with the percentage they each make up in the overall total – are as follows:
Public safety, $508,247, for 30.23% of expenditures; public works, $423,653, 25.20%; general government, $415,721, 24.73%; debt service and other, $292,086, 8.63%; recreation and culture, $155,574, 9.25%; and community and economic development, $32,895, for 1.96% of the total.
With the exception of recreation and culture being higher in the previous year than in FY 2021-2022, Miller noted that each of these categories have remained fairly consistent for the past three years.
When going over the GF capital outlay expenses, of $1,579,858, he noted that again, a majority of this relates to the pier project.
This number is quite a bit less than the nearly $400,000 in capital outlay the prior year, which is when Miller said there were a lot of costs associated with the city’s new police department.
According to the audit report, the GF actual revenue was $3,170,211. This is above the original budget estimate of $1,923,655 and below the final amended budget estimate of $3,245,745, for a variance of $75,534, or 2.33%.
The most significant change from the original budget to the final, was the addition of further anticipated federal grants. The variance between the final budget amount and the actual revenue was largely the result of receiving less “Charges for Services” street benefits and street equipment rental income than budgeted that FY.
The actual expenditures of the GF, were $3,260,999. This is above the original budget estimate of $2,072,378 and below the final amended budget estimate of $3,471,975, creating a 6.08% variance of $210,976.
The variance between the original and final budget estimate was mainly due to the city adding capital outlay related expenditures. The variance between the actual expenditures and the final budget was primarily the result of capital outlay-related expenditures and other various expenses coming in at less than budgeted.
Of the variance percentages, Miller said that he generally likes to see this under 5%, as a goal.
He pointed out that Tawas City is very close to this with its expenses, at about 6%, and remarked that the revenues are great, at 2.33%. “The closer you are to zero, it just shows that you’re really using that budget as a management tool. And I think, with as much as you guys have going on, 6% is pretty darn good. So, keep up the good work on that and keep striving to be under that 5.”
As stated in the audit, the GF had total revenues of $3,170,211, total expenditures of $3,260,999, and total net other financing sources of $147,035, with an ending fund balance of $949,357.
In terms of the city’s proprietary funds, the ending net position of the sewer fund was $2,710,919, of which $1,095,645 is unrestricted and $1,615,274 is tied up in the form of fixed, capital assets.
The net position saw a $138,493 increase and, although activity was generally consistent with the prior year, charges for services revenue increased $42,322 and contractual services expenses decreased by $64,992.
The water fund ended at $7,770,684, and Miller said that of this, $4,310,364 is tied up in fixed assets, infrastructure and other items of that nature. Therefore, the unrestricted portion of this fund is $3,460,320.
The net position of the water fund increased by $103,257, due to revenues exceeding expenses.
Miller also displayed a three-year trend graph for the net positions of the proprietary funds, saying there was noting really of note and that this has remained pretty consistent across the board.
In another three-year comparison, he showed how the sewer fund revenues have trended upward during this time frame, and totaled $757,630 in the most recent FY; whereas the water fund revenues have gone down a bit over the past three years, and came in at $533,860 in FY 2021-2022.
The latest sewer fund expenses were reportedly $647,732, which is slightly less than the previous two years, while the water fund seen a minor hike from the past couple years, with expenditures being $430,603.
“Notes to the Financial Statements” are also part of the audit, and Miller highlighted a few items from this portion of the document.
One was that a new accounting standard, GASB Statement No. 87-Leases, was implemented during the latest audit and, for Tawas City, this shows leases receivable at $31,815.
When presenting officials with the city’s audit summary last year, Miller let them know this was coming. So, when sharing the results of the most recent report at the Dec. 19, 2022 council meeting, he gave a reminder that GASB 87 essentially means that leases – such as those with Charlie Horse Electric Bikes and AYSO, for which the city is the lessor – must be put on the book as assets and liabilities now, regardless of whether they were considered operating or capital in the past. “They’re all leases now, no matter what.”
In general with GASB 87, auditors are indicating what the future values are, of all the lease payments.
Another item Miller mentioned from the financial statement notes, was a special item entirely related to the aforementioned new component unit. “So there’s actually a few things going on in there, and it’s basically paying the TPA to get it dissolved, and then creating this component unit,” he said.
Essentially, what occurred was that the TPA had a pension liability on the books, and then both East Tawas and Tawas City are getting a liability on the books now. “But there’s no TPA anymore. So we have to show that liability somewhere,” Miller pointed out.
For Tawas City, it shows up as, “Due to component units” and for East Tawas, it will show up as, “Due to local units.” He added that the amount will differ slightly because East Tawas has a September year-end, so there will be contributions in that time period, “but they’ll be very similar in the end.”
The note Miller was referring to from the audit, reads that special items are transactions or events that are within the control of the council and that are either unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence.
During the FY ended June 30, 2022, Tawas City recognized a special item as a result of contributing $256,569 to the new TPA MERS pension plan component unit, to create a long-term payable to same. This component unit then recognized three special items during the FY, the first two being for contributions from Tawas City and East Tawas for $236,526 and $236,525, respectively, to set up the long-term receivable for the cities’ agreement to fund the former TPA’s MERS pension plan. The third was for transferring the net pension liability and related deferrals of the TPA to the new component unit for $513,137.
In reference to the liability, Miller advised that it is completely based on actuarial estimates. There are a number of other factors, but it’s a significant estimate. “I can’t stress that enough.”
He also went over some of the items within the management letter that Stephenson & Company provided to the city. He said that along with other general information, this is where auditors have a chance to relay any issues/findings they may have come across, such as whether there were any disagreements with management.
“The team here is great to work with, so I don’t ever have anything there,” he said. “But I could, and that’s where it would be.”
In another example, if the city had consultations with other accountants that he wasn’t aware of, then he would also note that in this section. But there were no such consultations reported, nor any difficulties encountered.
Another section of the audit report, he went on, is where they get into the actual findings, if there are any real issues that the company wants the city to know about.
Among the potential items are material weaknesses, which Miller described by saying that if something were to go wrong, it could be material to the financials.
While Tawas City had one material weakness this latest FY, regarding financial statement preparation controls, this is not unusual for the municipality or others, with Miller noting that probably 95% of his clients have this finding.
He said that it’s more of a disclosure, to state that the city contracted with the auditing firm to write the financials, and that the city is relying on the firm for that. The municipality is still taking the responsibility, its administrators approve the draft, “but we prepared it.”
Miller said that this is a finding which the state doesn’t even want to know about. When entities submit their audit reports to the state, they are specifically asked if there are any findings other than financial statement preparation.
Going back to the TPA topic, Miller said that since there is no TPA to present to, he opted to share an overview of the former police authority’s audit with the two cities.
“They also received an unmodified opinion,” he told Tawas City officials of the TPA. “And they have special items for the other side of things, for the cities contributing money to get that pension liability off of their books.”
The ending net position and ending fund balance are both $0, since the TPA officially dissolved in early 2021, and the audit report covers this at length.
As for the TPA’s management letter, similar to the city’s, “We prepared the financials,” Miller said.
“So, not a whole lot to report there,””he noted. As also detailed earlier in this story,
“It’s really that transfer of that liability, from the TPA to the two cities now.”
Following his synopsis, council members voted 7-0 to accept the city’s financial audit report, after which they also unanimously accepted the final TPA audit report.