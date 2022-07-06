OSCODA — Staff at the Oscoda Parks Library has announced a variety of events for the public during the month of July.
The events include:
- July 13 from 11-12:15 p.m. — Jr. Garden Club for children ages 7-12. Children will learn about gardening techniques, tips on sustainable living, will grow their own veggies and much more!
- July 8 and 15 from 2-3:30 p.m. — Social Skills Club for Children, ages 8-12. This club is for anyone interested in improving their social skills, like making friends, engaging in conversation, problem solving and identifying emotions.
- July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 from 3-3:30 p.m. — Fitness Fun. This is a low impact exercise class open to anyone.
- July 12 at 10:30 am — Animal Encounters for all ages. This program will allow children to look at, interact with and learn about real animals.
- July 19th at 10:30 a.m. — Juggler Clark Lewis will perform for all ages. This program is hilarious and sure to make everyone laugh!
- July 23 at noon — A presentation by the Hawk Hill Raptors Program for all ages. This family program is created to teach the local population about the raptors in their area, with live birds to interact with.
- July 26 at 10:30 a.m. — Music Program for kids of all ages. This is a new program this year featuring hands on learning about music.
For more information, or to register for any of the programs, please call the library 989-739-9581. More information about the Parks Library, and other libraries in the Iosco-Arenac District Library system can be found by www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.