TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area volleyball team got off to a bit of a slow start in its home match with John Glenn on Wednesday. The Lady Braves fell behind 9-0 in the opening set, and while they rallied to make things interesting, they came up short on the night, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-13.
“I think the team played well at the net,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We did struggle in serve receive, however. I thought Julia Schlagel played some great defense as did Emma Koroly. Aliza Moeller came off the bench and really played well with five kills and two blocks.
“It was a good experience to play a team that played with such a quick offense so we learned what we have to do to play at that level.”
Koroly led the team with eight kills, Camryn Chatt had four aces and 13 assists and Ava Busch had four blocks.
On Thursday Tawas had a road match at Pinconning, and they were able to come away with a straight sets victory, 30-28, 25-18 and 25-16.
“The team really took what they learned playing John Glenn and applied it to this game,” Elowsky said. “Our serve receive really looked strong Brianna Smith had a great night passing for us. Marisol Klinger really put up so nice sets as well leading the team in assists Khloe Barringer and Ava Busch combined for 15 kills. Sophia Morand led the team in service aces.
“Overall, this was a great match for us the team communication and movement is the best we have seen so far this season if we keep improving at this rate we will be a very strong squad.”
Tawas (5-6-2 overall) played at rival Oscoda on Tuesday, heads to Alcona on Thursday, plays in a tournament at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Saturday and heads to Midland Calvary Baptist on Sept. 15.