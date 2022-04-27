OSCODA – The band Lori & The Darlings, which are currently recording their second EP, are set to perform this Saturday, April 30, at Edelweiss Tavern in Oscoda Township. The venue is located at 107 S. State St. (US-23).
The group, whose members include three Iosco County natives, will take the stage at about 8 p.m., and are set to perform for the duration of the night, until 1 a.m.
While they will also be playing cover songs, the band’s main focus is their original music, and they describe their style as folk rock with a blues edge.
The group is comprised of singer/songwriter Lori Keisler; Eric D’Aigle, percussion; Roger Marchbanks, electric guitar; and Nick Callender, bass.
To learn more about Lori & The Darlings, or to check out some of their music videos, visit www.facebook.com/LoriandtheDarlings/. The band’s Facebook page also contains links to their other social media sites, videos, upcoming events, website and more.