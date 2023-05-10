NATIONAL CITY – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) will host its annual spring fundraising event – Pancakes with Peggy – from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, May 20.
Attendees will be able to meet TRC mascot "Peggy the Pegasus" as she welcomes them to the farm, along with staff and volunteers, the horses, chickens and even Gus the barn cat.
Organizers say that the pancake breakfast is also a terrific time to learn more about Pegasus Springs’ programs and summer camps, for which sign-ups will be available that day on a first-come, first-served basis.
The menu on Saturday will include pancakes – complete with a local favorite, Britt Family Pure Maple Syrup – as well as sausage, juice and a coffee bar. No reservations are needed.
A freewill donation will be collected as guests enter the property at 4800 Old State Rd. in National City, which is located northeast of the M-65 and M-55 intersection. They can also opt to donate in advance, via the Pegasus Springs TRC website at www.pegasusspringsmi.com.
All contributions will go to capacity building for the center’s many expenses, and to continue providing its unique Equine Assisted Services to all of Northeast Michigan.
Offering hope to families is the mission of Pegasus Springs TRC, which is now in its sixth year. The nonprofit serves children and adults with cognitive, emotional and physical disabilities in mounted and unmounted equine activities, as well as U.S. Military Veterans via the center’s Huron Heroes & Horses program.
Youth Advisory Council grants, through the Community Foundation of Northeast Michigan, will be utilized this season to offer affordable participation in Pegasus Springs’ programs to those ages 8-18, who reside in Iosco, Alpena, Alcona and Oscoda counties.
The focus for youth this year, is addressing mental health in Equine Assisted Activities and Learning.
For information on how Pegasus Springs TRC can help, visit www.pegasusspringsmi.com or call 989-820-1787.