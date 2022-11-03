LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced emergency responders will now be provided the opportunity to carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections.
According to the governor, this will help to ensure sexual assault survivors have access to crucial reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care. In addition, she said emergency responders will now receive training on specific treatment protocols for patients who experience sexual assault.
These changes to protocols make Michigan a national leader in protecting sexual assault survivors, and they represent important steps to protect the rights of survivors, especially as the state is still at risk of a 1931 law going into effect that would ban abortion even in cases of rape or incest, according to Whitmer.
“Today, Michigan is setting a national example by providing first responders the opportunity to carry emergency contraception so they can get survivors of sexual assault the care they need,” said Whitmer. “With the threat of a 1931 law banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest taking effect in Michigan, sexual assault survivors deserve our support and resources more than ever.
"I am proud of today’s changes to make Michigan a leader in sexual assault response by ensuring that EMS responders can deliver emergency contraception and appropriate medical care. Let’s keep working together to protect Michiganders and ensure they can get the care they need.”
The Quality Assurance Task Force recently voted unanimously to approve new Medical Control Authority protocols proposed by the Whitmer Administration for acute and follow-up care for sexual assault patients, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has adopted the new protocols.
The first protocol will require more specific treatment when responding to reports of sexual assault, including how to handle evidence and appropriate demeanor. The second protocol will recommend Community Integrated Paramedicine programs carry emergency contraception kits and sexually transmitted infection treatment (HIV/STI prophylaxis). Along with these protocols, MDHHS will be providing training to all EMS agencies to better support these types of patients.
“These critical new protocols will help ensure that survivors have access to crucial reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care as soon as possible,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “EMS serves a valuable role in the health care system, not only in acute and time-sensitive emergencies, but as advocates for those with less access to traditional health care options.”
Sexual Assault
An October 2022 study shows a remarkable increase in the past decade of sexual assault survivors seeking medical care. Emergency department visits for sexual assault were 15 times higher in 2019 than in 2006.
• Around 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are targets of attempted or completed sexual assault while they are college students.
• About 85% of sexual assault crimes are committed by someone the victim knows– an acquaintance, friend, friend of a friend, dating or intimate partner.
• Sexual assault is never the victim’s fault. Sexual assault is caused by a perpetrator who chooses to harm another person.
• Anyone can be sexually assaulted. Perpetrators target adults, teens and children of all ages regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.
• Sexual assault survivors are at greater risk for suicidal ideation, posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, substance use and chronic conditions
How to Get Help
If you or a loved one has experienced a sexual assault, you may want to talk with someone confidentially. Michigan's Sexual Assault Hotline 855-VOICES4 (call 855-864-2374 or text 866-238-1454) has trained advocates available to listen without judgment and offer support 24/7.
Governor’s Executive Directive
In May 2022, Governor Whitmer signed an executive directive for all state departments to review aspects of reproductive health care that fall within their jurisdiction and identify and assess potential opportunities to increase protections for reproductive health care, such as contraception and emergency contraception. Today’s announcement is a direct result of the executive directive.
Quality Assurance Task Force The QATF is a subcommittee of the state’s Emergency Medical Services Coordination Committee. The QATF reviews and make recommendations to MDHHS concerning the approval of Medical Control Authority applications, protocols, and revisions. The task force also reviews and makes recommendations concerning field studies and conducts other quality assurance activities as requested by the director.