OSCODA – The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) will give an update on the continuing investigations and actions to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), as well as other Oscoda area sites.
The information will be shared from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a virtual community meeting hosted by MPART representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Those from EGLE and MDHHS will also give presentations and updates during the meeting, including residential well sampling results, Oscoda area monitoring well sampling results and details on the status of the remedial investigation and two interim remedial actions at WAFB.
Interested persons may visit https://bit.ly/3PZILwC to register for, and participate in, the virtual event.