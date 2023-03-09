STANDISH – A fully staged puppet show titled "Thumbelina" will be performed at the Northeast Art Center on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m.
This beloved Hans Christian Andersen story begins when a tiny little girl named Thumbelina goes for a walk in the forest and is unknowingly led on a magnificent journey. She will meet friends and foe; float down rivers on lily pad boats, live in the deep earth, escape the deceptive Queen of the Toads, and fly through the clouds on a bird’s back where she eventually arrives at the home of the Fairy King.
Fourteen star characters and seven scene changes come to life in this production by Greg Lester’s Puppet Adventures of Detroit and is sure to please audience members from ages three to adult.
This performance concludes the Northeast Michigan Arts Council’s Just for Kids 2023 theatre season at the Northeast Art Center. There is an admission charge, tickets will be available at 1:30 p.m. when the box office opens on performance day.
The art center is located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23 in Standish, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light. For information or advance tickets, call the Art Center office at 989-846-9331, or visit our website at nemiac.org.