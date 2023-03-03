EAST LANSING – The early childhood education staff of Michigan State University Extension is offering an online training opportunity for early childhood professionals called Building Early Emotional Skills (BEES) for Early Childhood Professionals.
BEES is an opportunity to learn more about how children develop important social emotional skills, and how you can help them learn to understand and express their emotions appropriately. The class will focus on dealing with your stress as a caregiver and handling tantrums, biting and other challenging behaviors of young children. We will learn about the important role you play in helping young children feel safe and secure as they learn to navigate their strong emotions.
The series is free and is done entirely online. It is an approved MiRegistry training for eight-training hours upon successful completion of the series. There is no cost for the training and all materials are provided digitally.
Registration runs through March 12, pre-registration is required.
The series runs from March 5 to May 5.
For more information or to register for BEES, visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/building_early_emotional_skills_in_young_children/online-program-for-professionals.