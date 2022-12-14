TAWAS CITY — Lighting the lamp. Sounding the horn. Finding the back of the net. However you want to say it, the Tawas Area hockey team did it in record fashion on Friday. The Braves, hosting Southgate Anderson at Tawas Bay Ice Arena, set two program records; one for goals in a period and the other for total goals in a game on their way to a resounding 13-5 victory.
“Those are definitely records and I think we probably could have scored 20 if we wanted to, they were clicking on all cylinders,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “There was a lot of movement, a lot of unselfishness and that is what leads to these types of scores. When everyone gets active and shares the puck, good results happen.”
The victory is Tawas’ second of the year, as they continue to work through many early season injuries that have caused players to miss time on the ice.
“We have had so many struggles in trying to put things together, we haven’t had our full team one day this season,” Rettell said. “To have something like this happen, we had a good week of practice and this was as close as we’ve been to getting the whole team together. It is definitely going to carry over.”
Their program record of goals in a period came in the first; with eight. Kyle Indreica got things going just 40 seconds into the game with his first of five goals, one by Gage Maxfield and Cody Primm.
Southgate scored to tie things at 1-1, but the Braves took a 3-1 lead thanks to goals by Maxfield (assists by Primm, Braden Bolen) and Devin Grathoff (assists by Zack Miller, Walker Hazen).
Southgate answered with a goal to pull within 3-2, but Tawas’ barrage continued with goals by Charlie Schnettler (assists by Maxfield, Bolen), an unassisted tally by Indreica and two more by Primm (assists by Indreica and Maxfield) for a 7-2 advantage.
Tawas also had another goal by Indreica late in the period, though Southgate sent in two of their own as it was 8-4 entering the second period.
In the second, Tawas had goals by Keagan Bender (assist by Primm) and two by Indreica (assists by Maxfield and Jake Hazen). Southgate scored a goal late in the period to send the game to the third with an 11-5 Tawas lead.
Maxfield scored two goals in the third period, both assisted by Joel Ulman, allowing the Braves to end the game early via mercy with just over seven minutes left to play.
“It shows the potential that we have, when you have a young team this is what happens,” Rettell said. “This is on the high side and this is where our abilities lie. That is where my expectations are. I’m really happy with a couple of my freshmen, Miller and Schnettler. It seems like they turned the corner and are picking up things quickly so that obviously helps big time.”
Ethan Wood was in goal and was able to make 25 saves to help the squad to the win.
Tawas also played in a home game against Gaylord on Wednesday. While they played well at times, they lost this one 7-4.
“It just wasn’t going into the net, but they were doing a lot of things we were asking them,” Rettell said. “They really started to do the things we wanted them to do, they just weren’t rewarded as much. They had a lot of energy, it was a good sign and it got into the kids’ heads that this is going to work.”
Gaylord led the game 1-0 after an evenly played first period, and the Blue Devils claimed a 3-0 lead midway through the second.
Primm got Tawas on the board with an assist by Maxfield, but two more tallies by Gaylord gave it a 5-1 lead entering the third.
The Braves pulled within 5-3 on quick goals to start the period by Maxfield (assists by Primm and Miller) and Primm. A goal by Grathoff (assist by Primm) kept Tawas within two at 6-4, but Gaylord was able to finish off the win with a late goal.
“We just have to stay out of the box,” Rettell said. “We talk about that all the time, you just have to control yourself. When you have a young team it goes up and down and you just have to find a middle ground somewhere and things will work out.”
Tawas (2-4 overall) hosts Thumb Area Legion on Saturday, hosts the Bay Area Thunder on Tuesday and stays at home to take on Cheboygan on Wednesday.
“It always has been a good game when we play Legion,” Rettell said. “We started our programs around the same time and our very first game was against them. They are in our regional now, so there is a little more weight to it than just playing each other. We could be playing each other at the end of the year to move on and we definitely want to send a statement as to where we are. It should be a lot of fun.”