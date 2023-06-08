LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, of AuGres, has announced upcoming office hours events for people in the 99th House District in Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw, Bay, Clare and Gladwin counties to meet with their state representative.
The office hours meetings will take place at the following days, times and locations:
• Friday, June 16 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Sage Township Hall, located at 1831 W. Pratt Lake Road in Gladwin.
• Friday, June 23 from 10-11 a.m. at the Oscoda Township Library, located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda.
• Friday, June 23 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the AuGres City Hall, located at 124 W. Huron Road in AuGres.
• Monday, June 26 from 9-10 a.m. at Rose City Café, located at 612 S. Bennett Street in Rose City.
• Monday, June 26 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Pinconning City Hall, located at 208 S. Manitou Street in Pinconning.
“I look forward to speaking with people across our region, answering their questions and listening to their concerns,” Hoadley said. “This allows me to serve as our voice in Lansing.”
Anyone unable to attend the meetings can contact Hoadley’s office by calling 517-373-1789 or emailing MikeHoadley@house.mi.gov.