EAST TAWAS – With an earlier than normal deadline due to the Labor Day holiday, two football contests with Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press coverage teams were not finished in time to have results reported.
Whittemore-Prescott, coming off a 42-0 win over Hillman in their season opener, was playing at Brethren on Friday. Brethren lost their season opening contest, 40-22 to Central Lake.
AuGres, also winners in their opener, taming Atlanta 54-0 in week one, traveled to the Charlton Heston Academy. CHA lost to Rogers City in their season debut, 30-6.
For results to these contests, check out the Sept. 13 issue of the Iosco County News-Herald or the Oscoda Press.