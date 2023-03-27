OSCODA – Following an alleged incident where he entered a dwelling without permission – and was shot in the leg by an occupant of the home – Oscoda resident Timothy Daniel Giffin, 40, has been charged with one count of 1st-degree home invasion.
The felony infraction is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or costs of $5,000, and a consecutive sentence may be imposed for any other conviction arising out of the same transaction. However, Giffin could be subject to an enhanced sentence under the habitual offender-fourth offense notice, if he is convicted as charge.
According to documents obtained from the Iosco County Courthouse in Tawas City – where Giffin will appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 4 – he was previously convicted of three or more felonies or attempts to commit felonies.
The convictions occurred in Alcona County 81st District Court, for two 2nd-degree home invasion offenses in March 2015; in Alcona’s 23rd Circuit Court, for two charges of breaking-and-entering a building with intent in March 2015; in Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court, for two charges of breaking-and-entering a building with intent and one charge of 2nd-degree home invasion in April 2015; and in Iosco’s 23rd Circuit Court for the offense of controlled substance-delivery/manufacture of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 50 grams, in January 2016.
Most recently, a warrant for his arrest was authorized on March 14, by Iosco County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Mong. This came after Giffin allegedly entered a home in the 6000 block of Potomac Street in Oscoda Township, with the intent to commit an assault.
As reported in this publication, the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) was dispatched to the residence for a shooting, at about 6:50 p.m. on March 10. Officers located an injured person on scene, Giffin, who had a gunshot wound to his leg.
The Statement in Support of Complaint for Warrant reads that upon the officers’ arrival, they made contact with three individuals outside of the residence – Giffin, a male witness and a female witness. There were also three people inside the home, those being the male victim who had shot Giffin, another male victim and a female victim.
The court documents note that Iosco County EMS transported Giffin to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City for his injuries.
Police say that after several minutes, they were able to call the three individuals out of the home, who were immediately detained, then separated and interviewed.
When the OTPD spoke with the female, she alleged that Giffin had been harassing and threatening the three victims for more than a week, regarding a road rage incident.
The woman claimed that on March 10, Giffin had come to their residence three times. He refused to leave, after multiple attempts of telling him to do so.
The female victim said that Giffin was yelling at her through the windows, which included profanities and him allegedly saying that she’ll never see her kids again.
According to the woman, Giffin informed them that he had “backup” on the way. It is alleged that when his backup arrived, he went to the door of the residence, yelled that he was coming in and then walked inside the home.
The woman told the OTPD that the male victim/shooter gave Giffin a fair warning to leave the residence but, when he refused to, he shot Giffin in the leg one time.
A similar account was given to police by the male victim, who further noted that Giffin allegedly arrived and parked sideways, blocking their driveway. The suspect was told to leave by the female victim, but refused.
Giffin allegedly told them he was staying, he was going to “beat them,” that he “had something for them in his truck” and that he was coming inside.
When Giffin allegedly walked into the home, the man said that he heard the victim/shooter tell Giffin twice to not come in any further. He then heard one gunshot.
When interviewed by officers, the victim/shooter allegedly corroborated the other two victims’ account of the events.
He stated that the suspect arrived at their home and started beating on the door, making threats to them. The man alleged that Giffin had been coming to the residence for the last two weeks, harassing them and repeatedly threatening bodily harm on the other male victim.
The victim/shooter also claimed to have heard Giffin say he was waiting for backup, and then he was coming in.
According to the resident, the female victim told him that another vehicle pulled in and a male (the male witness) got out who had a gun.
The victim/shooter stated that he grabbed his rifle and watched from the door. Giffin then allegedly opened the door and stood inside the threshold. Once inside the home, he said, “Alright I’m here. Let’s [expletive] do this.”
The victim/shooter said he told Giffin to back up and to not take another step into his home; however, Giffin allegedly stepped forward with his right foot, as if he was going to lunge at him.
The man told police that he then fired his rifle one time at Giffin, aiming below the waistline, after which Giffin ran outside.
The victim/shooter – who stated that the male witness did not attempt to make entry into the home – said he then told the female victim to call the police.
Authorities also spoke with the male witness, who said that Giffin called him on March 6, advising that he had an altercation with someone who cut him off while driving in traffic, and that he then followed them to a residence on Potomac street.
According to police, the witness said that Giffin told him he went to the male victim’s mother’s house (the female witness), where an altercation occurred. It was during the altercation when Giffin’s vehicle was allegedly damaged by the male victim.
The witness claims that Giffin told him that he got an estimate, and was going to the Potomac address to get paid for the damages to his vehicle.
The male witness stated that he drove to Giffin’s location to try and get him to leave and, when he pulled up to the residence, Giffin was across the street at another house. Giffin then allegedly walked back across the street and up to the residence.
The witness told police that he turned around to park when he heard a gunshot, after which he got out of his vehicle and unholstered his firearm.
The man said that he saw Giffin and the female victim on the porch. The witness added that he did not aim his firearm, and that he re-holstered it once the female went back inside the residence.
He reportedly told police he was afraid for the victims, because Giffin would retaliate on them.
The suspect was interviewed at the hospital by an officer from the Tawas City Police Department, and was later transferred to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw for further medical treatment of his injuries.
As reported, the OTPD advised the day after the incident that Giffin was stable and receiving medical treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on March 13, arrested for 1st-degree home invasion and lodged in the Iosco County Jail.
The investigating officers allegedly collected information consistent with Giffin being on the premises, outside of the home, threatening the occupants over a dispute about damages to a truck he drove.
The officers say that they also collected information consistent with Giffin entering the home after being told to leave, and then being shot inside the house by one of the residents.
In addition to EMS personnel, other agencies which assisted the OTPD on the night of the incident, included the Michigan State Police, Tawas City and East Tawas police departments and the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office.