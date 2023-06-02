EAST TAWAS – Tawas Area Pickleball Association (TAPA) has scheduled a beginners’ pickleball class.
The class is a four-hour class divided into two sessions, each two hours long. The class is scheduled for Monday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 21, both days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Tawas Community Center pickleball courts. All members of the community are welcome. You do not have to be a member of TAPA.
The class is free for TAPA members and a $10 donation for non-TAPA members. If you decide to join TAPA the $10 goes toward the $20 annual club membership.
No registration is required, just come and participate.
The class will be repeated in July.