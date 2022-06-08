OSCODA — Members of the community marked Memorial Day, May 30, with the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park’s traditional flag raising ceremony at the park’s Circle of Flags, located at the entrance to the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
The park, which had throngs of people there for the raising ceremony, where 50 volunteers simultaneous raised flags for all 50 states, as well as flags for POW and MIA organizations, among others, was filled with people on a very breezy spring afternoon.
At the blowing of a whistle all 50 flags — with some flagpoles having more than one volunteer hoisting them into the blue sky — were raised. That part of the ceremony was followed by the singing of The National Anthem by father and son Danny and Dan Altshouse.
Next, park Co-Chair Rosemary Nentwig spoke on the event and what it meant for the Oscoda community. She said it was the 15th year that it has taken place at the Veterans Memorial Park, which has grown exponentially in the last several years.
The parks attractions include static displays of military arms, vehicles, the Pentagon Service Monument, Circle of Flags, and the visitor’s center, which will be open weekends throughout the summer, according to organizers.
Nentwig told the crowd that often the reason for choosing military service is different from person to person, but said that there is a universal understanding with military personnel that “service means sacrifice.”
“The meaning of that sacrifice ripples through our communities,” she said. “Service members’ deaths touch more than just the lives of their loved ones and friends, when their stories are shared they become a part of the collective identity of our hometown.”
She said that military personnel’s’ stories and sacrifices are often told in inscriptions and monuments — some like the ones that are located at the park — in cities and towns across the United States.
Nentwig said a lot of times tributes to the fallen soldiers begin at the very spot where they selflessly gave their lives. One example is the “battlefield cross” that is made up of the soldier’s service rifle stuck into the ground with the butt facing the sky, the solder’s helmet resting on the rifle’s butt, with the boots placed in front of the rifle and the dog tags hung from the “cross.”
Nentwig said that service members could then visit the makeshift cross to pay their respects. She said an example of the cross was on display at the visitor’s center for the public to see, among other displays in the building.
Nentwig closed her comments on Memorial Day by saying that a lot of service members, nearly 82,000 are unaccounted for as prisoners of war (POW) or missing in action (MIA). She told of the efforts that special teams have conducted to bring these men and women home from foreign soil so they can receive a proper burial at home.
“We must continue to share their stories to remember what they sacrificed for the rest of us, because few put their life on the line for us,” she said. Nentwig’s comments were followed up with a playing of the Gettysburg Address, a famous and brief speech given by President Abraham Lincoln during the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on Nov. 19, 1863 during the height of the American Civil War.
Memorial Day, formerly Decoration Day, was created to honor those who have died in the nation’s wars, or served in the military and have passed on. It originated during the American Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. More information about the park, and events that are held at the location during the year, can be found by visiting oscodaveteranspark.com.