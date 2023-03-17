East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.