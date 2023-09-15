OSCODA – Women and girls who are looking for fall and winter apparel have a new place to shop in Oscoda.
B-Trendy Boutique held its soft opening on Friday, Sept. 15. Owner Charina Dellar was in the store busy preparing with her team on Sept. 14.
Local women may be familiar with B-Trendy as an online shop. The successful online business prompted Dellar, who lives in Harrisville, to have a storefront. After looking at space in downtown Oscoda she landed in the space along US-23 next to the Verizon store. Dellar, her husband Ryan, friends and family have been busy painting the interior. Ryan made custom clothing racks out of pipes.
Dellar says she loves working with people one-on-one to help them get the right fit, feel comfortable and feel good about themselves when they leave the shop.
The boutique offers clothes, footwear, accessories, purses, bags, jewelry and winter hats and gloves. The shop carries work, casual and leisure clothes and accessories. New inventory will come in at least twice per week.
One of the unique things about the shop is that it caters to all sizes and ages. Sizes ranges from extra small to 3X, with some styles available in 4X.
"Every body is beautiful, I don't want to exclude anyone," Dellar commented.
Current hours for the boutique are Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and are subject to change.