OSCODA — Ray Ray’s Piketown brought out big hearts and big fish this past Saturday.
For Tara and Les Lawrence, the event was “overwhelming.”
“I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Les.
These long time Oscoda residents have battled cancer since 2020 as Tara was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
They had to drive back and forth to Ann Arbor for medical treatments, but as that went on, Les suffered two heart attacks.
To treat his medical conditions, they had to drive back and forth between Alpena three days a week.
Between the trips to Ann Arbor and Alpena, the couple’s budget became stretched thin. That’s where Rick Eberhart, brother of late Ray Eberhart and founder of Ray Ray’s Piketown, stepped in.
“Rick has been a godsend for us,” said Tara Lawrence. “(The money) will help us a lot. We have been struggling.”
“I heard about them, I gave them a call,” said Eberhart. “Les did not want to talk to me at first, but once he did and I told him who what our organization was, he broke down and cried as I did.”
Ray Ray’s Piketown was started by family and friends of Ray Eberhart, who lost his battle with multiple myeloma cancer in January, 2014.
“He (Les) lost his faith in god. After we talked with him and I called him a few weeks later, he was lifted back up to know there are people that help and people that will care. And that’s what we do here at Ray Ray’s. We care about people. We care about cancer. We want to take care of people in this area,” said Eberhart.
Hundreds of ice fishermen and women spread out over Van Etten lake fishing for pike and perch. It was the free fishing weekend, so many people were allowed to try their luck on the lake without a license. At the same time, people entered raffles, indulged in Jello Shots and ate home cooked meals at the warming Shelter in Van Etten Lake State Park.
In the pike category, Mac Hunter won with a fish of 26 1/2 inches. Bob Zacharias won the Perch category at 11 1/2 inches.
Steve Mccafferty of Indian River showed up with friends that day too. He said he can relate, as he had a daughter who was diagnosed with cancer at 17 over a decade ago.
“I’ve been that guy where 4,000 people showed up,” he said. “I’ve been that guy who got $8,000 to $10,000 in gas cards and people paying for this and that — food. It’s important because it will crush a family,” he said.
Mccafferty said he didn’t catch much and really showed up because it was something to do for the day while supporting a family in need.
For future prospects, Julie Eberhart, Rick’s wife, said as Ray’s Ray’s Piketown keeps growing, they will be able to stockpile money.
“We have in the past been able to help two families every year,” she said. “This year, we had one family that was nominated so we were able to give them $3,500 today. We were able to bank money to help other families in the future so that we can help them throughout the year instead of just helping them during the month of February. We could not do this without the help and support of this community. They have made us what we are today.”
Rick added they are starting up a Facebook page so people who need help can get in contact with him.
Until then, people are encouraged to contact Rick at 329-2962.