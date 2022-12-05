EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Artists are proud to be displaying artwork by Mathew Raymond, a sophomore at Tawas Area High School, through the month of December, at Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St., East Tawas.
Each month the gallery’s featured students are sponsored by John Henry Excavating, Tawas Bay Insurance Company, and the Tawas Bay Art Council.
Mathew has been drawing and developing his art in different mediums for over 11 years. Along with the beautiful art that he creates, he has interests in music and playing video games. He plans on pursuing an education in music after he graduates and is hoping to become a music teacher in the future.
For more information, call the Tawas Bay Art Gallery 989-362-5613.