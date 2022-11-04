Gemini will perform at the Northeast Art Center, Standish, on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Titled “Those Were the Days,” the concert features twin brothers, San and Laz Slomovits – nationally known for their children’s music – who will return to the roots of their music with the classic folk songs of Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary, Simon and Garfunkel, Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell. Come hear songs such as "If I Had a Hammer," "Blowing in the Wind," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Bridge Over Troubled Waters" plus many more – and you can even sing along to this great music.
Gemini has been performing since 1973 and is now performing music for third and fourth generation audiences. From their home base in Ann Arbor, San and Laz have performed to enthusiastic audiences at concert halls, festivals, and community centers throughout the U.S. and Canada.
In 1997 Gemini added a new and very exciting facet to their music as they began performing with symphony orchestras, including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Kansas City Symphony. Gemini has received ASCAP's "Popular Awards," a songwriting and recording award from the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, every year since 1995.
Tickets are sold at the door when the box office opens at 1:30 p.m. the day of performance. The art center is located located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23, a ½ mile north of the Standish traffic light. Ticket prices are $8/adult; $7/senior citizen; $4/student and $2/children under 12 years of age.
For additional information, contact the Art Center at 989-846-9331, or visit its website at nemiac.org.