OSCODA – Officer Robert Clink was appointed as the school resource/community service officer for Oscoda Township at the Board of Trustees regular meeting on June 12.
Clink was hired by Oscoda Township in September 2021 after having served as a deputy with the Alcona County Sheriff’s Department for eight years.
During the school year the school resource/community service officer is assigned to the schools. According to Superintendent Tammy Kline, during the summer Clink will be working on code compliance and road patrol. Kline said two officers were interviewed for the position.
Trustee Robert Tasior asked about representation at events, noting that there wasn’t an officer at the Touch-a-Truck event held on Furtaw Field on June 10. The motion to appoint Clink by Clerk Josh Sutton, with support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, passed unanimously.
The board also approved hiring two part-time employees for the Robert J. Parks Library. Shawna Fisher-Prystash and Tracy Serbick will jointly work a total of 25 hours per week. The previous assistant librarian worked 22 hours per week and the position has been vacant since June 5. Library Director Robin Savage requested two staff because she has had to close the library on a number of occasions due to staff illness or absence. Having two staff and three additional hours will give her some flexibility with keeping the library staffed.
The board took the following actions during the meeting:
• Approved the Old Orchard Park Sublease for the Wildcat Mountain Bike Trail to store and maintain equipment at Old Orchard Park. The park will be housing containers for the Wildcat Mountain Bike Trail. The storage containers are going to be back where the old house used to be approximately .5 miles from the main entrance of the park. According to Palmer the Wildcat Bike Trail organization is not a 501c3 organization so it has been affiliating itself with the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET). The motion to approve by Sutton, with support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer, passed unanimously.
• Approved purchasing a new Chevy Tahoe for $40,000 for the Oscoda Police Department in 2023. The vehicle is available on the lot and was included in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan. In 2023, one vehicle is scheduled to be replaced and two vehicles will be replaced in 2024. The motion by McGuire, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved payment of $18,150.31 to the Iosco County Road Commission for the township’s 20% match for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant received for Phase 3 of the IET. The motion by Palmer, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved a $111,467 contract for slip lining on Mission Street to Pipeline Management. The motion by Trustee Tim Cummings, with support from McGuire, passed unanimously. Palmer said this was a long time coming that the Air Force will pay for this and that he hopes the Air Force will pay for slip lining the other storm sewer that is being used.
• Approved changing the position of director of the Department of Public Works to a salaried position at $60,000. According to Kline, Bill Hamlin has hit the top of the pay scale and is only receiving the annual 2% cost of living increases. This was the only director position that was still paid an hourly rate. The motion by Sutton, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
• Read Resolution 2023-12 regarding revisions to the Code of Ordinances. E-Bikes were added and the definition of bicycle paths was made more vague to include current and upcoming phases of the IET. Spencer asked about the definition of E-Bikes and whether or not they are allowed on the bike path. Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette said the definitions came from the professional planner. Tasior agreed with Vallette. Vallette commented that this was just the first read and that she was waiting for an opinion from the attorney. Trustee Tim Cummings and Spencer disagreed about what the wording said. Vallette said she would get clarification before the second read.
• Passed Resolution 2023-13 to apply for a Spark grant offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The motion by Spencer, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
• Decided to not purchase any of the properties available for sale at fair market value due to failure to pay taxes. Spencer asked McGuire if any of the properties would benefit the township. McGuire said she didn’t think so. McGuire noted that two of the 19 properties available have houses on them. The vast majority of the properties are lots located in Lakewood Shores. McGuire made a motion to decline the properties, with support from Cummings, and it passed unanimously.
• Approved increasing the credit limit for the township credit cards. McGuire said that staff cards were being declined because the total credit limit across all cards was $10,500. The motion by Spencer to increase the limit to $21,000, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Appointed Timothy O’Connor to the Planning Commission. The motion by Palmer, with support from Cummings, passed five to two with McGuire and Sutton voting no. There were three applications for the open position. According to Kline, O’Connor has been serving on the Board of Review. McGuire said during board comment that she felt that one of the other candidates, who had served on the Planning Commission in the past, would have been a better choice.
• Appointed Tasior to an open position on the Utility Subcommittee. Monthly meetings will be set up prior to township board meetings on the last Monday of the month. Spencer said he would serve as the alternate. The motion by Palmer, with support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
• Approved paying annual dues to the Michigan Township Association in the amount of $7,537.54. The motion by Spencer, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
Supervisor Bill Palmer reported that there was a finance committee meeting earlier in the day to go over some “finance dealings.” Wusterbarth provided no comments regarding the Cedar Lake Improvement Board. After several meetings with one or more trustees not in attendance, all of the board members were in attendance.
Kline included photos of the township hall in the meeting packet and described improvements that had been made to the landscaping and exterior of the building. The building was power washed, the gutters were cleaned, and a sign was made for the back entrance of the building. The sidewalk, that had been a tripping hazard, was fixed to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The entrance to the building was also made wider to accommodate a wheelchair. The garage door was painted. Kline said the work was completed by employees in the Department of Public Works.
“I think once it grows in it will look phenomenal,” Cummings commented on the new landscaping.