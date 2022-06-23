EAST LANSING – "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" is a virtual online class and will take place on Mondays, beginning July 11 and will run through Aug. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The online class gives caregivers the skills to take care of themselves while caring for someone else. By taking care of your own health and well-being, you become a better caregiver. Six class sessions held once a week are led by experienced class leaders. Class participants are given The Caregiver Helpbook to accompany the class and provide additional caregiver resources.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will give you tools to help:
• Reduce Stress
• Improve Self-Confidence
• Manage Time, Set Goals, and Solve Problems
• Better Communicate their Feelings
• Make Tough Decisions
• Locate Helpful Resources
To register go to www.nemcsa.org/services/senior-services/powerful-tools-for-caregivers.html. The class is free and is done in a partnership with MSU Extension.
For more information, call 989-358-4616.