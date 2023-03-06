TAWAS CITY – Three close wins over three quality teams was a pretty good way for the Tawas Area boys basketball team to close out the regular season. The Braves, ranked honorable mention in Division 3, turn their attention to the post-season this week as they look to claim their second straight district championship.
“We are healthy and ready to go for the upcoming tournament and playing well,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “Three wins over quality opponents Hillman, ranked number four in Division 4, and Division 1 teams Alpena and Bay City Central). You never know what the tournament holds, but the feeling is that we are primed and ready to go. It was a fantastic regular season.”
The week ended with Friday’s home win over Bay City Central, 60-53.
“Bay City Central is the most athletic team we have faced all season,” Kaems said. “A great tune up game heading into the tourney as we won’t see someone that attacks in transition, the offensive glass or defensively like they do until we get deep into the tournament.”
In the first quarter, Tawas had five points each from Alex Kaems and Ethan Hedglin, as it was 13-13 after one.
The second frame saw Kaems and Jake Look hit three treys apiece, and Hedglin hit one from deep as well, but it was still tied at the half, 38-38.
Kaems hit two more threes in the third and Frank hit the nets for six points, and things went to the fourth deadlocked at 51-all.
In the final frame, Look hit a three and sank two key free throws. Granite Barringer and Frank hit a pair from the line as well as Tawas played to the seven point win.
Kaems finished with 20 points and three rebounds, Frank had 15 points and 10 boards, Look added 14 points and five rebounds, Hedglin had eight points and five blocks and Barringer added three points.
“We only allowed eight offensive rebounds to them which was a big key in the win,” Kaems said. “Hedglin did a great job protecting the rim with five blocks and a lot of contested shots. Defensively, in the half court set, we were really good. Another solid shooting night and fourth quarter free throws were again great, going six-for-six.”
On Wednesday, Tawas outlasted Alpena to pick up a 53-50 victory.
“Even though we were only up four at half, I thought we played well,” Kaems said. “The second half was a little sloppy for us and Alpena was very efficient offensively. That said, we did enough to hang on and get the win. It was as tight of a game that we have been in late and we got some big free throws from Frank and Evan Mochty to ice the game.”
The Braves led just 10-8 after the first quarter, with second quarter threes by Mochty and Hedglin to extend the gap to 23-19 at the half.
Kaems and Frank each had a three in the third quarter as Tawas led 35-31 entering the fourth. Alpena held the lead briefly in the late stages, but Tawas knocked down enough shots, including Frank going five-of-five from the line to secure the win.
The Braves had Frank lead the way with 17 points and three rebounds, Hedglin had 11 points and nine rebounds, Barringer added 10 points and nine boards, Kaems had six points, Mochty finished with five and Look netted four.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28 the Braves went on the road to defeat Division 4 fourth ranked Hillman, 68-60.
“A solid all-around game played by both teams,” Kaems said. “We shot really well (58-percent field goal, 15-of-19 free throws) and took great care of the ball late. We went down 10 early in the second quarter, but the guys responded. The game was tight late, and when Hillman extended their defense on the perimeter, we leaned on Granite in the middle and he scored on three straight possessions to get us some separation. Hillman has a nice team and played well.”
It was tied up at 10-apiece after the first quarter, but the Tigers started the second quarter on a 15-5 run to lead 25-15. The Braves rallied to tie the game back up at the half, 28-all. Hillman led 47-44 entering the fourth, where Tawas was able to come back for the victory.
Hedglin led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds, Barringer scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth and he also had seven rebounds. Kaems had 15 points and three rebounds, Frank had 11 points and Look added five points.
Tawas (17-5 overall) hosts a Division 3 district, beginning today (Wednesday) against the winner of Monday’s game between Whittemore-Prescott and Oscoda. Alcona and Johannesburg-Lewiston play in today’s other semi-final with the winner meeting in the championship on Friday. The winner advances to a regional semifinal game on Tuesday in Gaylord.