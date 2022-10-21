EAST TAWAS – To show appreciation to veterans, some local businesses are donating to a package, to be given to one lucky veteran.
All veterans are eligible to enter the contest one time, at one location, by Nov. 10. Entries can be submitted at O'Connors or Dairy Queen, both located in downtown East Tawas. Entries can also be mailed to Always a Holiday! Bed and Breakfast, 423 Newman St., East Tawas, MI 48730. All entries must include name and phone number and be received by Nov. 10.
The package will include certificates to, or from many local businesses such as Always a Holiday! Bed & Breakfast, Dairy Queen, Hungry Howies Pizza, Iosco County News-Herald or Oscoda Press (one year subscription), O'Connors, Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce, Tawas Bay Beach Resort, Tawas Bay Fudge Co. and The Ladies Room.
The winner will be drawn and notified by phone, on Nov. 11.