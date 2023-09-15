EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players has cast their fall production Tawas Chillers: Readers Theatre.
Show dates are Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 19-22. All shows are at 7 p.m. except for the two Sundays, which are at 2 p.m.
In Readers Theatre, actors use their voices to tell the story. This is a new endeavor for the Players and they are looking forward to entertaining the Tawases with short stories, skits, and one liners with a Halloween theme.
Producer Jolene Grusecki, and directors Suzan Nemeth and Tara Western are creating a night of chills and laughs with a Halloween theme.
Actors involved are Bill Archer, Michelle Crossley, Alan Dalton, Tina Dalton, Juli Engle, Keith Frank, Pam Frank, TD Haskin, Barb Hunter, Ed Krebs, John Mitchell, Chris Mundy, Stacy Perrot, Eric Toth, and Reesie Whitford.
Taking place at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401 Newman St. in East Tawas, tickets can be acquired now by going to www.tawasbayplayers.com or one hour before each production. Questions? Call 989.362.8373.