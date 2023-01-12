OSCODA – Oscoda resident Clayton Jolley returned to the podium during public comment at the Jan. 9 Board of Trustees meeting to request more time for public comment. Jolley had asked that additional time be allotted for public comment several months ago.
"I'm back. I just witnessed a good example of a request I made last year. And that was for this board to increase the amount of time that people who have comments or questions have time to express their question or explain what their issue is. I wonder if you've taken any steps or considered increasing that four minutes to the six minutes that I requested back last year? Jolly asked after Kelly Brown rushed through her public comment.
"Don't look stunned," Jolley told trustees when no one responded to him.
"Have you done anything or have you just let it go after you told me what the deal was? Or have you given it some thought seeing there may be some wisdom to doing so," Jolly commented.
Supervisor Ann Richards responded that there are two public comment sections on the agenda. She said that is more than a lot of communities have. Richards said the meeting could run really long if the time for public comments were increased.
Oscoda Township has one opportunity for public comment near the beginning of the board meeting when anything that is on the agenda can be addressed and one near the end of the agenda where any topic can be addressed.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer stated that it is also a matter of fairness.
"If we increase it to six minutes then that decreases the number of citizens that can have a say. I didn't bring it up anymore because I think four minutes is sufficient," Spencer said. He reported that public comment is limited to one hour per meeting. Given the four minute time limit for public comment, if there were 15 individuals who would want to comment during a meeting, that would use up the allotted time.