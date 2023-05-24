HALE – The Plainfield Township Farmers Market has ushered in its 2023 season, and began welcoming patrons and vendors this past weekend.
Now through the end of September, the market will be open every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Among the merchandise and other products that shoppers can expect to find, are handcrafted items, baked goods, honey, maple syrup and locally-grown produce.
The market is hosted at the Plainfield Township Resource Center, just north of the light in Hale. It is located at 220 N. Washington St. (M-65), between the fire department and the library.
The cost for vendors is $10 per space, for each market day, and those interested in setting up a booth may contact Market Manager Cheryl McDonell at 586-747-8767 for more details.
"We focus on locally-grown and handcrafted items," she also points out.