OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held a Truth in Taxation hearing at the beginning of their regular board meeting on Monday, June 27. The very brief hearing lasted six minutes with one property owner coming to the podium to ask a question.
The millage increase of .1464 returns the township to the maximum allowable. Although deemed an increase, according to Township Assessor Nancy Schwickert, the rate will remain the same as the rate that has been applied for the past 12 years.
Schwickert stated that the public notice that was published in the newspaper made it sound like it is an increase. The increase amounts to $7.32 for a $100,000 home. Based on the taxable value of homes in Oscoda Township, the end result is that the township will have an additional $ 47,283.81 in revenue. Individual property owners may pay more than they have in past years because the taxable value of their home has increased.
After the Truth in Taxation Hearing, the township trustees unanimously passed Resolution 2022-19 regarding the millage rate. Motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. In a related matter the board passed Resolution 2022-20 that adopts poverty exemption and income guidelines for paying property taxes. The resolution includes a change from last year’s Resolution 2021-15 that excluded individuals who owned more than one piece of property.
Other business conducted by the board includes the following:
- Unanimously approved the seventh pay request from RCL Construction for the Pump Station Replacement project in the amount of $889,169.76, leaving a total of $3,459,817.25 remaining for this project. Motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer, support from McGuire.
- Unanimously approved extending the contract for the Township Assessor, Nancy Schwickert for an additional two months from July 1 through Aug. 31, 2022. Schwickert has been attempting to retire for the better part of the past year but the township has not been able to find a replacement for her.
- Unanimously approved paying invoices for ROWE Professional Services in the amount of $5,655 for work on the Iosco Exploration Trail, $35,031.25 for waste water pump station improvements and $1,007.50 for the water system project.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a Clover Pro system for $2,274.85 for the Old Orchard Park Camp Store. According to Kline, the system was originally requested back in March 2021 but was not purchased due to the lack of computer chips.
- Voted to hire Parker Cleary as the part time treasurer assistant. Cleary is a 2021 graduate from Oscoda High School. Motion by Richards, support from Sutton.
- Approved paying invoices they had received from Straley, Lamp and Kraenzlein, an accounting firm in Alpena, at a reduced rate. There was a lengthy discussion by the trustees about the hourly rate they had agreed to and the hourly rate they were being charged. Trustee Bill Palmer asked if the township and treasurer’s office had received training from the firm. McGuire responded that they had not. Richards made a motion to pay the bill at a rate of $85 per hour. Wusterbarth supported the motion that passed unanimously.
During public comment, Pam Loveless asked if the township is going to apply for the HOPE grant. The grant application is due the middle of August, only the township or a nonprofit organization can apply for the grant that provides funding for homeowners to make $25,000 in improvements to their home. The grant also includes administrative funds. Richards said she thought the materials were for informational purposes. Loveless also gave an update on the purchase agreements. Wusterbarth asked Kline to see if NEMCSA (Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency) or the Iosco County Housing Authority would be applying for the grant. Palmer asked how much the township would apply for.
Rita Engle asked if there was ever a time when there is an opportunity to ask trustees questions. Audience members responded to her question with applause. Engle asked trustees to return to using Zoom. She also asked that speakers introduce themselves.
The police were called up to the podium when Dirk Thompson Hunt played an audiotape of himself speaking because he said his voice has been giving out. His comments included comments about EIC Director Todd Dickerson and EIC member Robert Tasior. Richards first asked Hunt to stop the recording, when he continued, she asked MiCTV turn off the microphone, which they had already done.
“He’s out of order, Ann,” McGuire said.
“You’re out of order, Dirk,” Richards said. “I’m asking you to please step away from the podium, you are out of order,” she added. Hunt continued to play the audiotape. At this point Richards summoned the police officers to the front of the room. Hunt stopped once the police arrived.